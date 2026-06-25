COPT Defense Properties $CDP Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 15,030.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,073 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 473,920 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of COPT Defense Properties worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,141.14. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

See Also

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