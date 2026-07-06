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Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $19.58 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
EMCOR Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Corbyn Investment Management cut its EMCOR Group stake by 13% in Q1, but the position remains its largest holding at about $19.58 million, or 6.5% of the portfolio.
  • EMCOR reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $6.84 versus estimates of $5.90 and revenue of $4.63 billion, up 19.7% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.25.
  • Interested in EMCOR Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,524 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 6.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,158,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after acquiring an additional 327,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $488,986,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EME opened at $774.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $854.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.25 and a 52 week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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