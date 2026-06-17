CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Holdings Decreased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,191,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,791,931 shares during the period. CoreWeave makes up approximately 48.1% of Magnetar Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 17.65% of CoreWeave worth $4,883,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave’s new MLPerf Training v6.0 results showed the company set record AI training performance, including training DeepSeek-V3 in about two minutes on a large NVIDIA GB300 cluster. That helps reinforce CoreWeave’s credibility as a high-performance AI cloud provider and may support the stock’s AI-infrastructure growth story.

CoreWeave’s new MLPerf Training v6.0 results showed the company set record AI training performance, including training DeepSeek-V3 in about two minutes on a large NVIDIA GB300 cluster. That helps reinforce CoreWeave’s credibility as a high-performance AI cloud provider and may support the stock’s AI-infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to potential upside in CoreWeave’s second-quarter backlog, with Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly seeing stronger-than-expected contract growth based on disclosures tied to a bond offering. Investors appear to be betting on a meaningful backlog beat.

Analysts and market commentary point to potential upside in CoreWeave’s second-quarter backlog, with Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly seeing stronger-than-expected contract growth based on disclosures tied to a bond offering. Investors appear to be betting on a meaningful backlog beat. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave was also lifted by Nasdaq-100 inclusion chatter and bullish coverage calling the shares undervalued, which can draw additional index-related and momentum buying.

CoreWeave was also lifted by Nasdaq-100 inclusion chatter and bullish coverage calling the shares undervalued, which can draw additional index-related and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues CoreWeave has attractive upside versus peers in AI cloud and data-center infrastructure, with bullish models citing continued expansion in AI demand and contract wins.

Some commentary argues CoreWeave has attractive upside versus peers in AI cloud and data-center infrastructure, with bullish models citing continued expansion in AI demand and contract wins. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted a deployment and validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 at rack scale, underscoring product and engineering progress, though the immediate stock impact is less clear.

The company also highlighted a deployment and validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 at rack scale, underscoring product and engineering progress, though the immediate stock impact is less clear. Negative Sentiment: A new article warned that CoreWeave could be materially overvalued because of ongoing capex intensity, suggesting investors remain worried about the “capex treadmill” required to keep growing the business.

A new article warned that CoreWeave could be materially overvalued because of ongoing capex intensity, suggesting investors remain worried about the “capex treadmill” required to keep growing the business. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted insider selling by the CFO and another report said liabilities are piling up, both of which may temper enthusiasm around the rally.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,373,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,346,558 in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 7.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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