CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV is Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's 6th Largest Position

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,511 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave makes up approximately 2.4% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $117.95 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 7.14.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said CoreWeave’s contracted backlog may be larger than Wall Street currently expects, which supports the bullish view that demand for the company’s AI cloud capacity is still accelerating. Article link

Jim Cramer said CoreWeave’s contracted backlog may be larger than Wall Street currently expects, which supports the bullish view that demand for the company’s AI cloud capacity is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave’s new MLPerf Training v6.0 records, including a very fast DeepSeek-V3 training result, reinforce its reputation as a top-tier AI compute platform and may help attract more customers. Article link

CoreWeave’s new MLPerf Training v6.0 records, including a very fast DeepSeek-V3 training result, reinforce its reputation as a top-tier AI compute platform and may help attract more customers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around CoreWeave’s added AI backlog and its pending Nasdaq-100 inclusion is fueling momentum, since index-related buying can create extra demand for the shares. Article link

Coverage around CoreWeave’s added AI backlog and its pending Nasdaq-100 inclusion is fueling momentum, since index-related buying can create extra demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CFO, CEO, and EVP, disclosed large stock sales, but the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, so investors may view them as less concerning than discretionary selling. SEC filing link

Several insiders, including the CFO, CEO, and EVP, disclosed large stock sales, but the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, so investors may view them as less concerning than discretionary selling. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight CoreWeave’s heavy 2026 capex plans and leveraged balance sheet as execution risks, even though those investments are tied to rapid AI demand growth. Article link

Analysts continue to highlight CoreWeave’s heavy 2026 capex plans and leveraged balance sheet as execution risks, even though those investments are tied to rapid AI demand growth. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution about an AI capex bubble and valuation risk could weigh on sentiment if investors become more risk-averse toward high-growth infrastructure names like CRWV. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 58,429 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $6,818,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 193,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,613,075.70. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $23,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,476,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $405,570,469.75. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071,739 shares of company stock worth $3,177,590,944.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here