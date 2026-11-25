Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 4,321.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224,296 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,173,989 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.48% of CoreWeave worth $193,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 50.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 19.9% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 309,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Finally, Buckland Partners Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 62.5% during the third quarter. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $99.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.66.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Down 11.9%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 7.71. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.50. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 168.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sachin Jain sold 7,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $323,653.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 185,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,451.12. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Michael Intrator sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $581,476.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 558,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,618,665. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,294,147 shares of company stock worth $195,661,978. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Investors following CRWV have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave’s co-founder said he remains highly confident in the company and bought $30 million of its bonds, a supportive signal amid concerns about its credit risk. Article: CoreWeave’s Co-Founder Says He’s ‘Never Been More Confident’ in the Company

CoreWeave’s co-founder said he remains highly confident in the company and bought $30 million of its bonds, a supportive signal amid concerns about its credit risk. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest reportedly bought about $24.7 million of CoreWeave shares during the recent sell-off, suggesting some investors see value after the decline. Article: CoreWeave Stock Forecast

ARK Invest reportedly bought about $24.7 million of CoreWeave shares during the recent sell-off, suggesting some investors see value after the decline. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Nitin Agrawal sold shares, but the filing says the sale covered tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, making it less clearly a bearish signal.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that provides infrastructure for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other compute-intensive workloads. Its services include access to graphics processing units (GPUs), cloud storage and networking, and software tools for deploying and managing workloads. The company was founded in 2017 as a cryptocurrency mining business and later shifted its focus to cloud computing. CoreWeave is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey, and operates data center infrastructure in the United States and Europe, serving customers that need large-scale computing resources.

Further Reading

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