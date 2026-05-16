CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,875,276 shares of company stock worth $2,787,216,271.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 7.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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