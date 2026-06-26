Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 29,210 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 233.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,737 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Illumina were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Illumina by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,605 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,360. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here