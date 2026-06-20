Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 31,361 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,354 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Stryker worth $345,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $308.62 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.71. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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