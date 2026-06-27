Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 52,376 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,873 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of APA worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the company's stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APA

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In related news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $392,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,675,072.40. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

APA Trading Down 1.2%

APA stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. APA Corporation has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%. APA's revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. APA's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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