Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 667,050 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Quanta Services worth $486,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,969 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 68,696 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Skyview Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the construction company's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 52,587 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.38 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $687.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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