Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 927,671 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428,190 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 927,671 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.5% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of RTX worth $445,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,882,000 after buying an additional 10,062,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RTX by 1,545.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after buying an additional 1,618,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in RTX by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock worth $807,349,000 after buying an additional 1,450,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.47 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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