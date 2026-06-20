Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,836 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 229,174 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $291,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $319.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.16. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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