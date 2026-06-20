Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,522 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 266,725 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $272,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,938 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,227 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,120. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,044 shares of company stock worth $26,022,722. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $287.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 235.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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