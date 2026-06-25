Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 53,275 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,752 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,913,190,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,074,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,468,185,000 after acquiring an additional 704,433 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,043,929,000 after acquiring an additional 291,864 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,450,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,104,000 after purchasing an additional 683,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carnival reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.41 , ahead of estimates, with revenue of $6.66 billion and record net yields , showing resilient demand and solid pricing power.

Carnival reported , ahead of estimates, with and , showing resilient demand and solid pricing power. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record customer deposits , continued cost control , and ongoing deleveraging/share repurchases , which support the longer-term investment thesis.

The company highlighted , continued , and ongoing , which support the longer-term investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies said Carnival’s reduced fiscal 2026 guidance reflects near-term headwinds rather than a deterioration in the company’s long-term outlook, and it reiterated a Buy rating with a $35 price target . Article Title

Jefferies said Carnival’s reduced fiscal 2026 guidance reflects rather than a deterioration in the company’s long-term outlook, and it with a . Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that Carnival is unlikely to benefit much from an improvement in booking trends in 2026 , suggesting limited near-term upside if demand stabilizes but does not accelerate sharply. Article Title

UBS warned that Carnival is , suggesting limited near-term upside if demand stabilizes but does not accelerate sharply. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 and full-year EPS guidance came in below Wall Street expectations , and the company cited geopolitical disruption in Europe/Mediterranean booking trends plus higher fuel costs as pressure points.

Management’s , and the company cited plus as pressure points. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that investors sold the stock because the soft outlook overshadowed the earnings beat, indicating concern that strong current-quarter performance may not translate into faster earnings growth later this year.

Carnival Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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