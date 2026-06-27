Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,341 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 711,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $126,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,151,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.1%

EGP stock opened at $206.99 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.37 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. EastGroup Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.73%.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $98,668.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,263.87. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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