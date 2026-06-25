Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 60,997 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 516.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,801 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Strategy by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $148.13.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,088.96. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 193,622 shares valued at $25,189,621. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Article Title

Bitcoin’s drop below the $60,000 area triggered a broad crypto selloff, and Strategy’s shares fell in tandem as traders reacted to the company’s large Bitcoin holdings and high sensitivity to BTC price moves. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Article Title

Several reports warned that Strategy’s financing model is under stress, with analysts and crypto commentators saying the company should pause Bitcoin purchases, rebuild cash reserves, and address rising dividend obligations tied to its preferred stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Article Title

Investor concern is also rising around STRC preferred stock, which has traded below par and fueled worries about dividend coverage, potential dilution, and whether Strategy may need to sell Bitcoin or slow its accumulation strategy. Negative Sentiment: Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Article Title

Commentary today also focused on Strategy’s paper losses on its Bitcoin stack and the possibility that the company’s “Bitcoin machine” is weakening as MSTR, BTC, and STRC all come under pressure at the same time. Neutral Sentiment: Some market watchers noted that Strategy recently continued buying Bitcoin and boosted its dollar reserves, but that has not been enough to offset the selloff in crypto-related sentiment. Article Title

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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