Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teradyne Trading Up 1.3%

Teradyne stock opened at $425.69 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $459.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.50 and a 200 day moving average of $305.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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