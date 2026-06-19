Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 239,024.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,597,318 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.99% of Credo Technology Group worth $517,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Trading Up 9.0%

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $271.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $274.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $3,251,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,134,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $725,448,377.50. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 416,884 shares of company stock worth $72,809,943 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Credo as an AI connectivity winner, arguing that its role in data center infrastructure could support further upside as AI spending continues. Credo Technologies accelerates AI — its stock price will follow

Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Credo as an AI connectivity winner, arguing that its role in data center infrastructure could support further upside as AI spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Credo also earned 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, a modest but supportive sign of a strong company culture that can help retain talent and sustain innovation. Credo Earns 2026 National and Regional Top Workplace Honors

Credo also earned 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, a modest but supportive sign of a strong company culture that can help retain talent and sustain innovation. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While insider sales can attract attention, the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals.

CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While insider sales can attract attention, the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the stock may be getting overheated after its strong run, with bearish articles arguing investors should be cautious if expectations have moved too far ahead of fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report).

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