Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,512 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,223,795,000 after acquiring an additional 348,334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $487,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 270,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Tapestry Stock Down 0.7%

TPR stock opened at $149.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.12 and a twelve month high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Argus set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

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