Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,709 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,502 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.34% of Ecolab worth $254,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 730 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Benjamin M. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.83 per share, with a total value of $263,830.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 1,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,727.89. The trade was a 1,204.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $250.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,899.50. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $269.71 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.15 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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