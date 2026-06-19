Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,307 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,147 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.5% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Visa worth $1,036,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 3,351,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after buying an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 286.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $327.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $320.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.21.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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