Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $10.59 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,449 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock worth $44,477,000 after purchasing an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 238.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $11,074,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood said it will use about $290 million of the convertible note proceeds to repurchase shares, while capped calls are intended to reduce dilution if the notes are converted. Article Title

Robinhood said it will use about $290 million of the convertible note proceeds to repurchase shares, while capped calls are intended to reduce dilution if the notes are converted. Positive Sentiment: Truist remained bullish on Robinhood, saying June trading volumes point to a record quarter and transaction revenue may come in ahead of estimates. Article Title

Truist remained bullish on Robinhood, saying June trading volumes point to a record quarter and transaction revenue may come in ahead of estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s stock remains a heavily watched name, with mixed coverage from recent articles discussing its long-term business model, trading activity, and founder Baiju Bhatt’s origin story. Article Title

Robinhood’s stock remains a heavily watched name, with mixed coverage from recent articles discussing its long-term business model, trading activity, and founder Baiju Bhatt’s origin story. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and market commentary continue to highlight Robinhood’s growth versus volatility, with some bullish price targets but also debate over the durability of its growth drivers. Article Title

Analyst notes and market commentary continue to highlight Robinhood’s growth versus volatility, with some bullish price targets but also debate over the durability of its growth drivers. Negative Sentiment: The $2 billion convertible debt raise raised dilution concerns, even with capped calls and buybacks meant to soften the impact. Article Title

The $2 billion convertible debt raise raised dilution concerns, even with capped calls and buybacks meant to soften the impact. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s reported work on a prediction-market app pressured Robinhood by raising the risk of new competition in a potentially important product category. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $97.18 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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