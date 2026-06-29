Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,779 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 0.1%

EIX opened at $75.58 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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