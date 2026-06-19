Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $289.52 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 5,221.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,511,743 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Robinhood Markets worth $289,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $393,778.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.36.

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Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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