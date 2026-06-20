Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $486.06 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 0.6% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Quanta Services worth $486,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 393,854 shares of the construction company's stock worth $166,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,232,000. WMS Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.38 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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