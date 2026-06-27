Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in onsemi $ON

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in onsemi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $209,566,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Trading Down 23.7%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on onsemi in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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