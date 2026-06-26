Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 21.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,087.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,078.80 and its 200-day moving average is $947.16. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Weiss Ratings cut Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,151.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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