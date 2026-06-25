Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,051 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

View Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.0%

EW stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

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