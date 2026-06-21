Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $87.65 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 79,239 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $87,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $352,583,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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