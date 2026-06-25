Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,131 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,198 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $840,669,000 after purchasing an additional 987,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,085,998 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $609,398,000 after buying an additional 639,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,959,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,651,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,680,508 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $554,482,000 after buying an additional 2,122,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

CTSH opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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