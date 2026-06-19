Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $9.65 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 5.0% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Tesla worth $9,650,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $402.19 and its 200-day moving average is $415.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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