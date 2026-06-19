Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 330.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,215,035 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $481,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $465.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $405.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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