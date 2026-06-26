Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Macy's, Inc. $M

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,216 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Macy's worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy's by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,145,972 shares of the company's stock worth $356,020,000 after buying an additional 494,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Macy's by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,965,149 shares of the company's stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy's by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,764,293 shares of the company's stock worth $193,004,000 after purchasing an additional 669,729 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Macy's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,738,338 shares of the company's stock worth $174,608,000 after purchasing an additional 110,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Macy's by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on M shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy's presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macy's

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,503.36. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $129,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,892.80. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 111,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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