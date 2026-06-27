Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,608 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,105 shares of the company's stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

SOFI stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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