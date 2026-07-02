Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,009,000 after buying an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.80.

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Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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