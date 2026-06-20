Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,541 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 79,972 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $121,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $69,343,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $54,838,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $257.46 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.80. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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