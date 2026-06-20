Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of ASML worth $241,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,594.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,399.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

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