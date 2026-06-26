Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New $5.90 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $345,907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock worth $193,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rubrik by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,449,646 shares of the company's stock worth $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Get Rubrik alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,650. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,002 shares of company stock worth $21,768,921. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Trading Down 4.6%

Rubrik stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here