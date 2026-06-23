Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,373 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,496,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,417,000 after acquiring an additional 828,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,661,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,690,659,000 after purchasing an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,626,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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