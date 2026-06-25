Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.2%

EME stock opened at $848.79 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $855.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.31 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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