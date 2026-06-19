Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.0% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,855,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 8.0%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,541.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,227.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $671.18 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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