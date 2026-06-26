Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Crane $CR

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 189.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,722 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Crane by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,542 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $223.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.68. Crane has a one year low of $159.58 and a one year high of $224.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane's revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $226.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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