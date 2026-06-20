Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,250 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $146,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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