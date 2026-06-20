Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $121,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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