Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,964 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $46,244,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,505 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $235.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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