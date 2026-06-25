Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,237 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,277,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $345,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,766,000 after buying an additional 1,473,354 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $98,819.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,420,612.26. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.27, for a total transaction of $44,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,399,544.45. This trade represents a 87.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,700,844 shares of company stock worth $390,339,279. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining Buy ratings, reflecting confidence that AI-related demand and customer feedback from Snowflake Summit 2026 support the growth story.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining Buy ratings, reflecting confidence that AI-related demand and customer feedback from Snowflake Summit 2026 support the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s expanding partner ecosystem is reinforcing its role in enterprise AI and marketing data workflows, with Marketplacer, Denodo, GrowthLoop, and other partners highlighted in recent “One to Watch” and integration announcements.

Snowflake’s expanding partner ecosystem is reinforcing its role in enterprise AI and marketing data workflows, with Marketplacer, Denodo, GrowthLoop, and other partners highlighted in recent “One to Watch” and integration announcements. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles suggest Snowflake’s AI data cloud narrative is still attracting buyers after a strong rebound, with some market commentators arguing the stock may be becoming more attractive on valuation after its recent run-up. Snowflake (SNOW) Stock After 32% Monthly Jump Is The Valuation Starting To Appeal

Recent articles suggest Snowflake’s AI data cloud narrative is still attracting buyers after a strong rebound, with some market commentators arguing the stock may be becoming more attractive on valuation after its recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: A new market note asks whether Snowflake can reach $300 this year, but concludes the move is possible longer term rather than in the next 12 months, making it more of a sentiment piece than a direct fundamental update. Will Snowflake Reach $300 This Year?

A new market note asks whether Snowflake can reach $300 this year, but concludes the move is possible longer term rather than in the next 12 months, making it more of a sentiment piece than a direct fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, extending a recent pattern of insider selling that may weigh on investor sentiment even though the sale was planned. Insider Selling: Snowflake NYSE: SNOW Director Sells $44,854,000.00 in Stock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.53.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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