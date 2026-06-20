Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,030 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 311,858 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $211,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57. The company has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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