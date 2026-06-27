Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,952 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,952 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.7%

SJM opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $119.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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