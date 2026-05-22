Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $31.03 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,120 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $31,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple said it blocked $2.2 billion in App Store fraud in 2025, reinforcing the strength of its platform controls and the durability of its services ecosystem. Apple Says It Blocked $2.2 Billion in App Store Fraud
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Apple is bucking the worst smartphone slump since COVID, with iPhone 17 demand helping Apple stand out as the only top-five smartphone brand expected to grow in April 2026. Apple Bucks Worst Smartphone Slump Since COVID
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $365, while other commentary highlighted Apple as a long-term earnings and free-cash-flow compounder. Is Apple Inc. One of Louis Navellier’s Top Long-Term Stock Picks on Earning Growth Prospects?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to Apple’s AI push and services opportunity, including a path to significantly higher service revenue as Apple Intelligence rolls out. Apple Inc. Targets $15B Service Revenue via AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s request for U.S. Supreme Court review of an Epic Games contempt order adds legal uncertainty, but the immediate stock impact is likely limited unless the Court takes the case. Apple asks US Supreme Court to review contempt order in Epic Games lawsuit
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Apple as a core long-term holding and a major competitor in AI, wearables, and consumer tech, which is supportive to sentiment but not a direct new catalyst. Should Investors Buy Microsoft Stock Instead of Apple Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc turned more cautious on Apple, warning that valuation looks stretched and that the shares may be due for profit-taking, which could cap upside in the near term. KeyBanc Turns Cautious on Apple Stock as Valuation Concerns Grow. It’s Due for Profit-Taking.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $304.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.46 and a one year high of $305.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $268.68 and its 200 day moving average is $268.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.74.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Apple Company Profile
(Free Report
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Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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