Cornerstone Financial Management LLC Invests $528,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 171,562,742 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $31,996,599,000 after buying an additional 6,184,890 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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